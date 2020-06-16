Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Leggett & Platt worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LEG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 18,455 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 218,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,090,000 after acquiring an additional 15,630 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter valued at $391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LEG. Raymond James lifted their target price on Leggett & Platt from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $49.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered Leggett & Platt from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Leggett & Platt has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $33.74 on Tuesday. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.03 and a 1 year high of $55.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.46.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.