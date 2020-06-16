Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 17,331 Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,331 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.32% of Urstadt Biddle Properties worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,447,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 12.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,166,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,449,000 after acquiring an additional 129,335 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,349,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,509,000 after acquiring an additional 97,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 6.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,326,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,698,000 after buying an additional 80,799 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $999,000. Institutional investors own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

UBA has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

NYSE:UBA opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $24.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.84 million, a PE ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.57.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 25.43%. The business had revenue of $31.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.46 million. On average, research analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 3rd will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.32%.

In other Urstadt Biddle Properties news, Director Kevin J. Bannon purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.11 per share, with a total value of $55,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

