AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 21,900 Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 21,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Pluralsight during the 4th quarter valued at $3,231,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Pluralsight during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Pluralsight by 1,542.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Pluralsight during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Pluralsight by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PS. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Pluralsight from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Pluralsight in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Pluralsight from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Pluralsight in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Pluralsight from $31.50 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

In related news, insider Matthew Forkner sold 11,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $108,361.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,898,607.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Leah C. Johnson sold 2,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $41,317.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,972.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Pluralsight stock opened at $17.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Pluralsight Inc has a 52-week low of $6.59 and a 52-week high of $33.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.76.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 54.65% and a negative net margin of 38.07%. The business had revenue of $92.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pluralsight Inc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

