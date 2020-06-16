Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $1.28 Million Position in Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) by 52.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 142,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 156,240 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $156,000. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Independence Realty Trust news, Director Richard H. Ross sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $154,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,843 shares in the company, valued at $124,063.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Schaeffer bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.39 per share, with a total value of $234,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,711,228.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $268,582. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRT opened at $11.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.15. Independence Realty Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $16.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.30.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IRT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.75 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.90.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

