Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 24,421 Shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,421 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 1,419.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Capital International Sarl bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 18.3% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. 57.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Altice USA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays raised shares of Altice USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Altice USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Altice USA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

In other news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 21,760 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $565,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,369,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,601,930. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold 2,523,177 shares of company stock valued at $62,089,819 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATUS opened at $23.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 95.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.68. Altice USA Inc has a 52-week low of $15.95 and a 52-week high of $31.78.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 1.66%. Altice USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Altice USA Inc will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

