Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Stake in Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,150 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Casella Waste Systems worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 43.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 263,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,303,000 after acquiring an additional 79,887 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter valued at about $4,316,000. EAM Global Investors LLC grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 34.2% during the first quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 45,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 11,677 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 22.8% during the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 72,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 13,451 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 9.5% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 79,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after buying an additional 6,883 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CWST opened at $50.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. Casella Waste Systems Inc. has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $56.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.86 and a beta of 1.02.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 39.01% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $182.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

CWST has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.40.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 21,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $1,120,956.00. Also, Director William P. Hulligan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $243,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,761.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,959 shares of company stock worth $4,721,597. Insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

