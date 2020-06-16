Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $1.69 Million Position in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,077 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Polaris Industries worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PII. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Polaris Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $52,602,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Polaris Industries by 174.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 725,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,795,000 after purchasing an additional 461,218 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Polaris Industries by 475.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 359,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,530,000 after purchasing an additional 296,799 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Polaris Industries by 144.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 472,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,089,000 after purchasing an additional 279,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in Polaris Industries by 110.0% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 395,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,050,000 after purchasing an additional 207,242 shares in the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Christopher Musso sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,694,865. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PII shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $81.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $114.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Polaris Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.62.

PII opened at $95.86 on Tuesday. Polaris Industries Inc. has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $104.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 2.10.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.33). Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Polaris Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.24%.

Polaris Industries Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

