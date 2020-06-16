Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target Raised to $76.00 at Citigroup

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $53.00 to $76.00 in a research note published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Lennar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $78.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lennar from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $38.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lennar presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.79.

Get Lennar alerts:

Shares of LEN opened at $63.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Lennar has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $71.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The construction company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. Lennar had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lennar will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 545,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,425,000 after acquiring an additional 267,630 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 36.9% in the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 407,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,578,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Lennar in the first quarter valued at about $10,626,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Lennar by 362.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 190,358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,620,000 after acquiring an additional 149,180 shares during the period. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.