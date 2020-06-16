Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 38.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,938,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 541,061 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.69% of Graphic Packaging worth $23,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 138.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 24th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Graphic Packaging has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $13.92 on Tuesday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $16.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

