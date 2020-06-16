BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 9,366 Shares of Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 218.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,366 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.09% of Addus Homecare worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 22,693 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Addus Homecare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 96.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Addus Homecare alerts:

NASDAQ ADUS opened at $94.57 on Tuesday. Addus Homecare Co. has a 1 year low of $43.13 and a 1 year high of $104.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.51.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. Addus Homecare had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $190.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.08 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Addus Homecare Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ADUS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Addus Homecare in a report on Monday, April 20th. Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Addus Homecare in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Addus Homecare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.13.

In other news, EVP Darby Anderson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $593,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,129.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total transaction of $27,505.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,594.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Addus Homecare Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

Featured Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Addus Homecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus Homecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.