Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 27,920 Shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 71.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,920 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SVC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $53,741,000. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust by 171.5% during the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,404,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,582,000 after purchasing an additional 886,977 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 131.6% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,382,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,632,000 after acquiring an additional 785,488 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,699,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,977,000 after acquiring an additional 563,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 35.2% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,557,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,412,000 after acquiring an additional 405,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SVC. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from $20.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

SVC opened at $9.36 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $26.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -936,000.00 and a beta of 1.98.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $483.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.86 million. Hospitality Properties Trust had a return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 0.01%. Equities analysts forecast that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Hospitality Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 1.06%.

Hospitality Properties Trust Profile

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

