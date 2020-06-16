BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $862,000 Stock Position in BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) by 47.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,687 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 3,832,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,607,000 after purchasing an additional 99,392 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 289,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 30,079 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 327,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 27,166 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the 1st quarter valued at $678,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.73% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

BB opened at $4.99 on Tuesday. BlackBerry Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day moving average of $5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.53.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $291.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackBerry Ltd will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Billy Ho acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.79 per share, with a total value of $37,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered BlackBerry from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cfra decreased their price objective on BlackBerry from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackBerry presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.09.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.