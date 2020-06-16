BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $859,000 Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,114 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SWX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Southwest Gas by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 9,623 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Southwest Gas by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 175,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,362,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Southwest Gas by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,893,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Southwest Gas news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 400 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $30,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,964 shares in the company, valued at $973,596.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

SWX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Southwest Gas from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Southwest Gas from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.86.

Shares of NYSE SWX opened at $66.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $92.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.96 and its 200 day moving average is $73.53.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.22). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $836.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

