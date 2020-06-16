American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 97.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Woodmark in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Woodmark by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Woodmark in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in American Woodmark by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in American Woodmark by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $69.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.09. American Woodmark Co. has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $117.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.07.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.18). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $399.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Woodmark Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on AMWD shares. TheStreet cut American Woodmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on American Woodmark from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Loop Capital upgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Sidoti lowered their price target on American Woodmark from $108.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.40.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

