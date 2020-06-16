Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) by 71.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 96,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 120.3% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 86,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 47,291 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in Schneider National by 12.3% in the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 19,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Schneider National by 6.0% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 902,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,450,000 after acquiring an additional 50,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Schneider National by 162.1% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 54,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 33,859 shares during the period. 24.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Schneider National alerts:

SNDR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Schneider National from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Schneider National has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.36.

Schneider National stock opened at $22.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.34. Schneider National Inc has a twelve month low of $15.36 and a twelve month high of $24.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Schneider National had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Schneider National Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 20.97%.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

Read More: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.