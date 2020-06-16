Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Stake in Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA) by 37.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,415 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 103,166 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Forterra were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Forterra by 33,684.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,159,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,728 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Forterra by 131.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 609,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after acquiring an additional 346,564 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Forterra by 6.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 371,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 22,822 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Forterra by 263.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 277,558 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 201,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Forterra by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 247,671 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 98,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Forterra in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Forterra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Forterra from $14.75 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Forterra to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.55.

Forterra stock opened at $9.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.18 million, a PE ratio of 151.83 and a beta of 2.59. Forterra Inc has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $19.00.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $330.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.00 million. Forterra had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 3.87%. Research analysts forecast that Forterra Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Forterra

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

