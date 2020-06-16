BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Lowers Stock Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 73.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 23,997 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,965,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,770,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,122,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $243,853,000 after purchasing an additional 229,602 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,694,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $309,633,000 after purchasing an additional 143,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 1,430.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 142,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,206,000 after purchasing an additional 133,230 shares in the last quarter. 99.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HAE opened at $89.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.74. Haemonetics Co. has a 52 week low of $63.41 and a 52 week high of $140.36.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $238.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.53 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Haemonetics news, VP Dan Goldstein sold 2,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.62, for a total transaction of $264,923.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $31,437.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,005 shares of company stock worth $2,107,254 in the last 90 days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HAE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research lowered shares of Haemonetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $148.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.83.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

