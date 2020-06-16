3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 115.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,825 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,760 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.10% of 3D Systems worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,943 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 94,293 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 41,247 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,741 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,485 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. 69.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

Shares of DDD opened at $7.58 on Tuesday. 3D Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $12.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.21.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $134.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.96 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. 3D Systems’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.57.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 230,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,528. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $96,000. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3D Systems Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

Read More: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD).

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.