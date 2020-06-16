BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 82,715 Shares of Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) by 75.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,715 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Cannae were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNNE. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Cannae in the fourth quarter worth $33,476,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cannae during the fourth quarter valued at $33,340,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cannae by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,709,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,964,000 after acquiring an additional 567,189 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cannae by 77.0% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,084,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,309,000 after acquiring an additional 471,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cannae by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,664,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,705,000 after acquiring an additional 422,631 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNNE. ValuEngine raised shares of Cannae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Cannae from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st.

CNNE stock opened at $37.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.27 and its 200-day moving average is $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Cannae Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $44.87.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $8.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $8.12. The company had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.20 million. Cannae had a net margin of 73.28% and a return on equity of 49.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings Inc will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

