Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Position in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 413,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.67% of MAXIMUS worth $24,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in MAXIMUS by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,717 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its position in MAXIMUS by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,501 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in MAXIMUS by 5.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,452 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in MAXIMUS by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MAXIMUS by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,399 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut MAXIMUS from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 31,398 shares of MAXIMUS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total transaction of $2,132,238.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of MAXIMUS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $651,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 52,864 shares of company stock worth $3,546,112 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMS opened at $68.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.42 and a 52 week high of $82.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.92.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.39). MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $818.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.11%.

About MAXIMUS

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

