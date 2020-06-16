BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Reduces Position in Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,686 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 394,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,921,000 after acquiring an additional 64,904 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the first quarter worth $264,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 135.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 30,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 17,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,587,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,593,000 after acquiring an additional 161,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

AAXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.43.

In other news, Director Richard H. Carmona sold 45,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total value of $3,843,764.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,297,481.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $42,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,386 shares in the company, valued at $2,837,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 67,983 shares of company stock valued at $5,681,666 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAXN stock opened at $100.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.61 and its 200 day moving average is $75.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,345.00 and a beta of 0.73. Axon Enterprise Inc has a 1-year low of $49.80 and a 1-year high of $104.90.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $147.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.92 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%. Axon Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise Inc will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.