Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 86,493 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,174,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,493 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Aramark worth $23,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARMK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,160,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its stake in Aramark by 13.3% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 21,221,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482,906 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Aramark by 83.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,284,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,206 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Aramark by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aramark by 235.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,116,000 after purchasing an additional 988,012 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARMK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Aramark from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Aramark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Aramark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aramark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.23.

Shares of ARMK opened at $25.15 on Tuesday. Aramark has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $47.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.16, a PEG ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Aramark had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Aramark will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Aramark’s payout ratio is 19.64%.

In other news, CFO Thomas Gerard Ondrof purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.99 per share, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,447.91. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Bethel sold 12,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $353,567.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,623.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

