Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,931 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AKR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 53.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 26,111 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 686,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,813,000 after acquiring an additional 11,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 315,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,172,000 after acquiring an additional 29,920 shares in the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

AKR opened at $14.29 on Tuesday. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $29.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a PEG ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.55.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.29). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $71.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

See Also: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.