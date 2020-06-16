Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 125,157 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.92% of Regal Beloit worth $23,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regal Beloit during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regal Beloit during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regal Beloit during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 31.2% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regal Beloit during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Regal Beloit from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Regal Beloit in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Regal Beloit from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Regal Beloit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Regal Beloit has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.88.

NYSE:RBC opened at $81.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.68. Regal Beloit Corp has a 12-month low of $51.99 and a 12-month high of $90.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.41 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. Regal Beloit’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Regal Beloit Corp will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.86%.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

