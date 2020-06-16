Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stock Position in Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY) by 67.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,403 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.31% of Surgery Partners worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in Surgery Partners by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 18,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Surgery Partners by 247.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 13,327 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Surgery Partners by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

SGRY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Benchmark raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.60.

Shares of Surgery Partners stock opened at $12.44 on Tuesday. Surgery Partners Inc has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $19.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.28 and a 200-day moving average of $13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.28. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $441.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Surgery Partners Inc will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.