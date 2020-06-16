Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 112,696 Shares of Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 604,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,696 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.47% of Bank Ozk worth $10,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OZK. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Bank Ozk during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 244.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Bank Ozk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank Ozk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Bank Ozk by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OZK stock opened at $24.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 2.03. Bank Ozk has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $31.76.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $237.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.73 million. Bank Ozk had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 26.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank Ozk will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OZK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Bank Ozk from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Bank Ozk from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bank Ozk from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Bank Ozk from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bank Ozk from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank Ozk currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.71.

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

