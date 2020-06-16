Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) by 37.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 44,917 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.10% of Meritor worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTOR. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meritor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meritor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Meritor by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meritor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Meritor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

MTOR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Meritor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Longbow Research raised their price objective on Meritor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Meritor from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Meritor from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.14.

NYSE:MTOR opened at $19.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.88. Meritor Inc has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $27.18. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.47.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $871.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.33 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 64.86% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business’s revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meritor Inc will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritor Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

