Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 4,477 Shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,691 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Xerox were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Xerox in the fourth quarter worth about $73,432,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,583,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,383,000 after purchasing an additional 628,520 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 358.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,979,000 after purchasing an additional 977,310 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 954.3% in the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 1,191,037 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,040,858 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,376,000 after purchasing an additional 452,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XRX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Xerox in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Xerox from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Xerox from $42.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Xerox from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

XRX stock opened at $16.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.70. Xerox Corp has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $39.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xerox Corp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Xerox’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

