Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $74,000 Position in Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY)

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2020

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,923,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apergy by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,274,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,816,000 after purchasing an additional 894,418 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,480,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apergy by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,684,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,687,000 after buying an additional 531,670 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Apergy by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,039,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after buying an additional 512,741 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APY stock opened at $10.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Apergy Corp has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $34.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.27. The company has a market capitalization of $810.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 3.56.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Apergy had a positive return on equity of 6.94% and a negative net margin of 57.05%. The business had revenue of $261.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Apergy’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apergy Corp will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on APY. Evercore ISI downgraded Apergy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen raised their target price on Apergy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Apergy from $11.00 to $6.65 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Apergy from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.32.

Apergy Company Profile

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

