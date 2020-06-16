BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Decreases Position in Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its position in Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,272 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,702 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.08% of Great Western Bancorp worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Great Western Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 169.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 147.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Great Western Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 44.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. DA Davidson cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.71.

Shares of GWB stock opened at $15.02 on Tuesday. Great Western Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $36.65. The stock has a market cap of $826.31 million, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.10.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.06). Great Western Bancorp had a negative net margin of 107.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $126.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Great Western Bancorp Inc will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

