BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Holdings in Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 71.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Medpace were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the first quarter worth about $99,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 6,709.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Medpace by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Medpace by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Medpace by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MEDP shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Medpace from $105.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Medpace from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded Medpace from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Medpace from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Medpace currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.14.

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $84.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Medpace Holdings Inc has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $109.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 1.22.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $230.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.23 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

