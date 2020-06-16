BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stock Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 89.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in RBC Bearings by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in RBC Bearings by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in RBC Bearings by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in RBC Bearings by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in RBC Bearings by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROLL stock opened at $136.46 on Tuesday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $77.63 and a fifty-two week high of $185.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $185.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded RBC Bearings from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub upgraded RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded RBC Bearings from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on RBC Bearings from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.25.

In related news, Director Amir Faghri sold 945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.74, for a total transaction of $128,274.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 2,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $360,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

