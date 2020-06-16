BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Lowers Stock Position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 42.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,759 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 1,211.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 28.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AKR opened at $14.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.55. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $29.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.29). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $71.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

AKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $29.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Acadia Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

