Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 308.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,911 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Healthcare Services Group worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCSG. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,776,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,105,000 after purchasing an additional 94,442 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,101,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,757,000 after purchasing an additional 685,863 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 35.3% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,599,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,053,000 after purchasing an additional 939,808 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,383,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,963,000 after purchasing an additional 35,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,266,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,283,000 after purchasing an additional 79,535 shares during the last quarter.

HCSG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.14.

Shares of NASDAQ HCSG opened at $24.23 on Tuesday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $33.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.05 and a 200-day moving average of $24.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.58.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $449.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $0.203 dividend. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.10%.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

