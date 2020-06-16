Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Stake in Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in shares of Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 76.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,429 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 60,919 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 322.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 918,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,398,000 after purchasing an additional 700,700 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,919,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,141,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Synaptics by 1,305.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 406,399 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after buying an additional 377,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Synaptics by 134.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 348,645 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,930,000 after buying an additional 200,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $169,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $350,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,601,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,142 shares of company stock valued at $1,641,312 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

SYNA stock opened at $62.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.13. Synaptics, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $27.44 and a 52-week high of $84.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -122.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $328.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.10 million. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 18.63%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synaptics, Incorporated will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Synaptics in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.30.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

