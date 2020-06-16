Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Takes Position in Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogle Investment Management L P DE purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $445,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Alamos Gold by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,176,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,500 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,383,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after purchasing an additional 669,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 138.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 76,664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

AGI stock opened at $7.98 on Tuesday. Alamos Gold Inc has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $8.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $176.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

AGI has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.30 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alamos Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.26.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

