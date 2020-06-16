Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) Stake Raised by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) by 236.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Safehold were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,909,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,754,000 after purchasing an additional 108,514 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Safehold by 640.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,042,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,995,000 after buying an additional 901,336 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Safehold by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 590,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,779,000 after acquiring an additional 86,015 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 34.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 410,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,019,000 after acquiring an additional 104,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 344,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,882,000 after acquiring an additional 25,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 1,759,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $100,581,651.16. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Safehold in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Safehold in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.75.

Shares of NYSE:SAFE opened at $64.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.18 and a beta of -0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.47. Safehold Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.61 and a fifty-two week high of $66.70.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Safehold had a net margin of 34.42% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $40.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.24 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Safehold Inc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

