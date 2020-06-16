US Bancorp DE Purchases 620 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,996 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PB. State Street Corp grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 97.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,053,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992,209 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,141,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,762,000 after purchasing an additional 574,659 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,549,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,250,000 after buying an additional 111,510 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,928,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,625,000 after acquiring an additional 459,810 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,848,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,882,000 after acquiring an additional 364,566 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Compass Point started coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.83.

Shares of PB stock opened at $61.77 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.02 and a 12 month high of $75.22.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $290.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.40 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.65%.

In other news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.99 per share, with a total value of $214,950.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 176,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,606,822.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Zalman acquired 15,056 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.17 per share, with a total value of $649,967.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 563,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,304,710. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

