TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 1,675.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period.

In other news, Director David B. Vermylen sold 19,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total value of $1,035,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,640,333. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 4,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total value of $258,433.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,533 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,014. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on THS shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. TreeHouse Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.55.

TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $48.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.66. TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.50 and a 12-month high of $60.38.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 8.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

