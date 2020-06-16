Wealthsimple US Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wealthsimple US Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 969 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 0.2% of Wealthsimple US Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Wealthsimple US Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP boosted its position in Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 5,568 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.2% in the first quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Apple from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $365.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura Securities raised their target price on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Apple from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.21.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $342.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,468.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.30 and a 12 month high of $354.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $313.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

