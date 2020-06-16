Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Sells 1,759 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,358 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 4.1% of Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 16.9% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $342.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.30 and a 1-year high of $354.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,468.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $313.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.21.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

