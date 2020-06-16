Geller Advisors LLC Sells 259 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Geller Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,685 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 0.3% of Geller Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,783,310,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Apple by 21.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,399,318,000 after buying an additional 3,000,800 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,505,440,000 after buying an additional 1,610,137 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,122,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price (up from $340.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Apple from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.21.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $342.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1,468.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.30 and a 12 month high of $354.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $313.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

