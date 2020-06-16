Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 13,287 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,891 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 13,287 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.2% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $29,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,994,272 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,468,497,000 after purchasing an additional 600,041 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 33,220 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,323 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,012,814 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $790,859,000 after purchasing an additional 879,345 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.91.

Shares of MSFT opened at $188.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,420.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.79 and a 200-day moving average of $167.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $130.78 and a 52 week high of $198.52.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

