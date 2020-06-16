Symons Capital Management Inc. Makes New $280,000 Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Symons Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,105 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Apple by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 685,179 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $201,204,000 after acquiring an additional 23,961 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Apple by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 17,937 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,471,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 19,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Nomura Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. HSBC raised shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Cascend Securities lowered their target price on Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.21.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $342.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,468.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.30 and a 1 year high of $354.77.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

