Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Decreases Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 399,796 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 2.2% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $63,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 58.0% during the first quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 11,202 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 377.0% during the first quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,385 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 20,063 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.1% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,137,309 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $179,365,000 after purchasing an additional 75,512 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 9.5% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 49,541 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 8.5% during the first quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 47,760 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.91.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $188.94 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $130.78 and a 12 month high of $198.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.69. The firm has a market cap of $1,420.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

