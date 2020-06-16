Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 76,930 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2020

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,088 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 76,930 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.76% of OFG Bancorp worth $4,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in OFG Bancorp by 8.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,222,000 after purchasing an additional 158,128 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC lifted its position in OFG Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 1,163,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in OFG Bancorp by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 745,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,611,000 after purchasing an additional 47,454 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in OFG Bancorp by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 728,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,197,000 after purchasing an additional 96,665 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in OFG Bancorp by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 489,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,562,000 after purchasing an additional 24,021 shares during the period. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.36 per share, with a total value of $72,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edwin Perez acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.67 per share, with a total value of $145,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 31,106 shares of company stock valued at $302,280 in the last ninety days. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE OFG opened at $12.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $643.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.69. OFG Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $24.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.66.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $136.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.00 million. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 6.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.28%.

OFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded OFG Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised OFG Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial services, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

