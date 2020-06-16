Citigroup Inc. Sells 19,541 Shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,541 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Harsco were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Harsco by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 185,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Harsco by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Harsco by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 102,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 11,107 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harsco during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Harsco during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Carolann I. Haznedar bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.93 per share, for a total transaction of $79,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,680.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tracey L. Mckenzie sold 41,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $342,197.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HSC opened at $12.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.79 million, a P/E ratio of 2.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.62. Harsco Co. has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $27.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $398.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.60 million. Harsco had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 30.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Harsco Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Harsco in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Harsco from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Harsco from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Barrington Research initiated coverage on Harsco in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Harsco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.60.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

