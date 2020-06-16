Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,897 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 0.9% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,103,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 in the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $188.94 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $130.78 and a 52 week high of $198.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $182.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,420.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer upgraded Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.91.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

