Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 58.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,202 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 1.8% of Americana Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,172,896 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $342,687,000 after purchasing an additional 342,489 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 77,078 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,567 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,684 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $188.94 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $130.78 and a 1 year high of $198.52. The firm has a market cap of $1,420.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.69.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Summit Insights assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Griffin Securities increased their target price on Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Microsoft from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.91.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

