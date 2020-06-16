Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) Receives $123.43 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.43.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Eastgroup Properties from $133.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Eastgroup Properties from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Eastgroup Properties from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Eastgroup Properties from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

EGP stock opened at $119.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.82. Eastgroup Properties has a fifty-two week low of $83.40 and a fifty-two week high of $142.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.69 and a 200-day moving average of $121.61.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $88.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.91 million. Eastgroup Properties had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Eastgroup Properties will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 60.24%.

In related news, Director H C. Bailey, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total transaction of $58,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,190.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGP. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Eastgroup Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eastgroup Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Eastgroup Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 3,733.3% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Eastgroup Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

